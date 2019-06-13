Skip to content
City of Myrtle Beach estimates $3.5 million to be made from sports tourism this weekend
Horry County to receive $64M in road repairs from SCDOT
Seven people, including the mother, arrested in connection to fight where 5-year-old was killed
Longs Food Lion murder victim’s family sues company, claims negligence
HCPD searching for missing teen and wanted man
Former Lamar Silver Fox Levon Kirkland Selected to Clemson Ring of Honor
Pelicans Fall to Nationals in Back-and-Forth Affair
Battle of the Carolina’s Host Media Day in Lumberton
Demonte Capehart Transfers to IMG Academy
2019 Myrtle Beach Invitational Matchups Announced
UPDATE: Barry stronger as it bears down on Louisiana
Horry County to receive $64M in road repairs from SCDOT
Seven people, including the mother, arrested in connection to fight where 5-year-old was killed
HCPD searching for missing teen and wanted man
Lumberton murder suspect arrested in Texas
Florence County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman last seen in May
American Airlines apologizes to doctor who was ‘humiliated,’ made to cover up summer outfit
WATCH: Coast Guard leaps onto submarine carrying 17K pounds of cocaine
Police identify naked ‘devil’ who broke into home, terrorized family
WATCH THIS: SC deputy saves baby’s life during a traffic
Florida mom arrested after girl licks tongue depressor at doctor’s office, puts it back
Behind Closed Doors: International human trafficking ring busted in the SC
VIDEO: Burger King manager in Florida told to ‘go back to Mexico’ for speaking Spanish
FMU looks to refurbish old downtown post office
Higher property values won’t hike tax bills
Video of T-rex race is hilarious, goes viral
AT&T withholds content from subscribers rather than negotiate with broadcasters at fair market rates
$3M bond set for Robeson County man charged in brutal death of 1-year-old daughter
U.S. Rep Tom Rice joins VP Pence to visit detention center amid immigration debate
WATCH THIS: SC deputy saves baby’s life during a traffic
SC ex-Marine and wife charged with lying about baby’s birth to avoid adoption process
Behind Closed Doors: International human trafficking ring busted in the SC
VIDEO: Burger King manager in Florida told to ‘go back to Mexico’ for speaking Spanish
Tropical Storm Barry Continues to Intensify
Hot and Humid Today with More Afternoon Storms
THIS WEEKEND: Adoption fees waved, discounted at animal shelters across South Carolina
City of Myrtle Beach estimates $3.5 million to be made from sports tourism this weekend
Horry County to receive $64M in road repairs from SCDOT
HCPD searching for missing teen and wanted man
AT&T withholds content from subscribers rather than negotiate with broadcasters at fair market rates
U.S. Rep Tom Rice joins VP Pence to visit detention center amid immigration debate
Florence County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman last seen in May
AT&T withholds content from subscribers rather than negotiate with broadcasters at fair market rates
FMU looks to refurbish old downtown post office
Two suspects in custody in shooting case involving a flare gun
FSD1 looks to hire substitute teachers before 2019-2020 school year
Seven people, including the mother, arrested in connection to fight where 5-year-old was killed
Lumberton murder suspect arrested in Texas
$3M bond set for Robeson County man charged in brutal death of 1-year-old daughter
WATCH THIS: SC deputy saves baby’s life during a traffic
SC ex-Marine and wife charged with lying about baby’s birth to avoid adoption process
Pair turns 120-year-old river logs into furniture
Non-profit dance studio aims to help children in the Pee Dee
Hurricane Florence causes mini baby boom
WBTW works to rebuild home for 2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Organization repairs homes for free, mentors students
New Mexico AG wants new sex offender law amid Epstein probe
As Barry approaches, New Orleans residents debate evacuation
The Latest: Gloria Allred pleased R. Kelly may face justice
US man accused of sex abuse at Kenyan orphanage he founded
Science Says: Airplane turbulence can strike out of the blue
M&M’s Glampground at BMS sold out in 12 hours
Big Brother recap with Marvin Latimer
4th of July fireworks, parades, 5Ks in the Myrtle Beach area
Taco Bell hotel opens reservations, sells out in 2 minutes (what?!)
‘Jeopardy!’ champ James Holzhauer donates to cancer walk in Alex Trebek’s name
Man throws girl, 13, from car after sex assault in SC, police say
Two more children left in hot car in Florence; 3rd incident in Florence in 9 days
Chesterfield County councilman arrested, charged with assault on daughter
RECALL: Buns sold at Walmart, Aldi, Sam’s and others may have plastic inside
Florence County deputies on scene of shooting, 1 injured
