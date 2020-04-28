Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Traffic Map
State – Regional
Coronavirus
Positively Carolina
National
Elections
Washington-DC
Missing and Murdered Podcast
Viral
Entertainment
Top Stories
Ocean Lakes Family Campground will open May 1; visitors from NY, NJ, CT excluded
Top Stories
Carnival Sunshine leaving Charleston
Family dog tests positive for coronavirus in North Carolina
Video
DHEC distributes 15 rapid-response testing devices, testing supplies to facilities across SC
SC Army National Guard, nonprofit help hand out student meals in Horry County
Video
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
Dillon Co. coroner identifies victim in deadly shooting
Top Stories
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for 9-year-old girl
Top Stories
NC woman’s remains found in trunk of her car; suspect arrested
Video
Darlington woman charged with homicide by child abuse
Video
Georgetown County deputies investigate shooting that left 2 injured
Video
Man charged in drive-by shooting at ‘Duck Dynasty’ estate
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
Closings
Alerts
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
NFL Draft
High School Blitz
Carolina Panthers
Japan 2020
Golf
Masters Report
Top Stories
Ryan Newman medically cleared to race
Top Stories
Panthers agree to terms with 17 undrafted free agents
SCHSL spirit challenge begins today
Video
Newman says he will be ready to race when NASCAR resumes
Latta product Donell Stanley signs with Miami Dolphins as undrafted free agent
Video Center
Count On Health
Health News
Count on Health Partners
Community
Harvest Hope Food Bank
13Cares Help Our Neighbors
Restaurant Resource Guide
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Entertainment
Contests
Contest Winners
Ask An Expert
Count on Kids
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch WBTW News13 at noon
13 Cares
Tidelands Health donates 1,500+ hand-sewn masks to area organizations
Trending stories
LIVE: Myrtle Beach leaders discuss public beach access, short-term rentals
Video
Carnival Sunshine leaving Charleston
‘It’s a good thing’: North Myrtle Beach restaurant reopens outdoor seating, despite governor’s order
Video
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for 9-year-old girl
Watch Live
Ocean Lakes Family Campground will open May 1; visitors from NY, NJ, CT excluded
Doctor who recovered from coronavirus dies by suicide, police say
Gov. McMaster declares new state of emergency
Video
Dowloand Our News Apps
FREE News & Weather Apps
Get the StormTracker13 Weather App
Download Now:
Get the News13 News App
Download Now: