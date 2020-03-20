Help Our Neighbors

Food

Local restaurants providing free meals to students: more info here.

Elderly Resources

BI-LO and Winn-Dixie: Modified hours and dedicated shopping time to seniors and other high-risk groups: read more here. (9 a.m. Thursday, March 19)

Mother’s Markets: The California-based company is starting “Safe Shop Wednesdays” and is opening from 6 to 7 a.m. every Wednesday for “elderly, disabled, those with compromised immune systems, chemo patients, etc.” It’s also offering free home delivery for the high-risk groups with promo code FREE4SENIORS.

Safeway: From 7 to 9 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, the company is reserving time for “those vulnerable shoppers who must leave home to obtain their groceries, unless otherwise locally mandated.”

Stop & Shop: Starting Thursday, the retailer, which has more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey, will give shoppers 60 and older 90 minutes to shop each morning from 6 to 7:30 a.m., according to the Asbury Park Press, part of the USA TODAY Network. Stop & Shop said the dedicated time better enables social distancing and there would be a designated entrance for seniors.

Target: Starting Wednesday, the retailer will “reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday at stores nationwide for vulnerable guests,” Target said, adding it is “encouraging other guests to plan their shopping trips around this timeframe.”

Vallarta Supermarkets: Starting Wednesday, all locations will be open from 7 to 8 a.m. for shoppers 65-plus, pregnant women and those with disabilities, the grocer said in a Facebook post.

Whole Foods Market: Starting Wednesday, all Whole Foods Market stores in the U.S. and Canada will let customers who are 60 and older shop one hour before opening to the public.

Employment & Workforce

Information on applying for SC Unemployment Insurance Benefits – Details here.

Q&A related to the Coronavirus and SC unemployment insurance benefits – Details here.

If you need assistance applying call 1-866-831-1724 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

