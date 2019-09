The Dillon Battle of the Bands is in its 15th year of existence. This event usually averages 20 plus high school bands and two collegiate bands per year. There is no competition quite like it in a 100 mile radius and attendance among spectators and performers averages around 3,500. Please consider attending this year’s event.

Ticket Information

Advance tickets are $10. Click HERE to purchase.

Tickets at the gate are $15. Children 3 and under are free. Group rates are available.

For More Event Information

www.dillonbands.org