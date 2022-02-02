Mixed doubles curling launches Winter Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — Competition at the Beijing Olympics began Wednesday night with four curling stones sliding down sheets of ice in the venue where Michael Phelps won a record eight swimming gold medals at the Summer Olympics 14 years ago.

The clanking of granite stones slamming into each other and the shouting and sweeping of the curlers were more pronounced than normal in the mostly empty arena. There were only a few hundred spectators in the 3,759-capacity venue due to COVID-19 protocols.

Curling is being held on four sheets of ice at the Ice Cube, which was converted from the Water Cube, the swimming and diving venue for the 2008 Summer Games. The venue can be transformed back to a swimming pool.

Among the opening games was Olympic newcomer Australia, featuring Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt, against Americans Chris Plys and Vicky Persinger.