2023 Puppy Classic

All4Paws was started in June of 2011 with the objective of saving as many homeless, abandoned, and threatened dogs and cats as possible. An effort was made to create the best facility All4Paws could fund including raised Mason dog kennels and ductless AC systems to prevent contamination and spread of shelter disease and secure outdoor exercise areas. Recently, All4Paws has also added solar panels and more energy efficient HVAC units as an effort to use sustainable energy and reduce shelter costs.



All4Paws’ rescue activity expanded within 2 years of their establishment by saving abandoned or soon-to-be euthanized animals from local shelters and transferring them to other partner shelters willing to accept them.



All4Paws has become a community resource in many ways. They have provided pet food to needy families and shelters, thousands free spay/neuter services to our community, and facilitated the resolution of feral cat issues in a number of local residential areas. All4Paws has been instrumental in the effort to shut down 4 puppy mills in South Carolina and North Carolina and helped to get many of the abused animals get rehabilitated and adopted.



Since All4Paws’ beginning they have rescued over 8,000 dogs, rescued and transferred over 6,600 animals to other shelters, and have supplied nearly 170,000 lbs of pet food to needy families.



Because one of every ten animals rescued by All4Paws has special needs, a Compassion Fund was established in 2013 to help cover the costs of saving these special dogs and cats, animals that many shelters and rescue groups could not accept or try to save.



All4Paws is currently fundraising for their next big project, the “Clinic in a Can”. The project focuses on creating an on-site vet clinic that can provide spay and neuter, as well as other medical treatments, in a converted shipping container. With this clinic on site, All4Paws could manage more animals’ medical care and be able to expand their community services.

Adoption Process

Fill out the application and come by and visit. For more information email us at adopt@a4psc.org or call (843) 237-7297 (PAWS).

Current Animals for Adoption

They recommend that you fill out an application BEFORE any appointment or you may not be able to take an animal home same day. View Adoption Application

Adoption fees vary. Typically kittens and puppies are more expensive than their adult counterparts due to the amount of vetting they require.

What the Community Can Do to Help

Donate to All4Paws – By becoming a member you support A4P’s operation throughout the year, will receive quarterly member newsletters, and an All 4 Paws sticker to proudly display your support.

Donate Here!



Donate Supplies – Puppy and kitten milk replacement, (grain-free preferred) kitten, puppy, adult dog and adult cat food (wet or dry kibble), kitty litter, cat and dog toys, dog harnesses/collars/leashes, and cleaning supplies like Fabuloso floor cleaner, laundry detergent, paper towels, sanitizing wipes, etc.



Check their Amazon Wishlist for ideas or to purchase to ship directly to them.



Foster! All food, supplies, and medical care are provided by All4Paws.



Volunteer! Be a Community Partner.

All4Paws

708 Petigru Dr, Pawleys Island, SC 29585

View All4Paws Website

843.237.7297 (PAWS)



The Puppy Classic is sponsored by:

Seaside Furniture Gallery & Accents

527 Highway 17 North, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

View Seaside Furniture & Gallery Accents Website

843.280.7632 (ext. 201)



