Adoptable Pet of the Weekend: Meet Puff Daddy!

News13’s Pet of the Weekend is Puff Daddy!
Puff Daddy is a guinea pig who is up for adoption at the Grand Strand Humane Society.
He and Martin were brought to the humane society after being found left behind by their owner.
If you have a pet you’d like to make a TV star for a day, send in your photos and a short description to pets@wbtw.com
