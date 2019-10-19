Breaking News Alert
Adoptable Pet of the Weekend: Meet Puff Daddy!

News13’s Pet of the Weekend is Puff Daddy!

Puff Daddy is a guinea pig who is up for adoption at the Grand Strand Humane Society.

He and Martin were brought to the humane society after being found left behind by their owner.

