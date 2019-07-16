Tips for getting the best possible reception with your TV antenna

You should be able to receive Ch 13, especially if you have a good quality VHF capable antenna.

First, be sure to check your antenna and wires to make sure they are good and have not come loose. After checking your antenna, you can try this rescan procedure to clear the channel memory of the TV, which may have become corrupted. This is done by removing the antenna cable at the input to the TV, then performing a rescan without the antenna connected, then reconnecting the antenna cable and performing a scan again, this time with the antenna connected. This procedure will clear the tv receiver of any corrupted scans that may have caused the signal to not perform.

WBTW is a VHF signal, unlike the other (WMBF, WPDE, WFXB) stations that are UHF. WPDE’s tower is across the street from WBTW’s tower. To receive DTV signals from all stations in the area, your antenna needs to be able to receive both VHF channels (channels 2-13) and UHF channels (channels 14-51). Some antennas only provide good reception of VHF or UHF channels, but not both. There are a few other VHF transmitters in our area, WGSC and WGSI -tourist info. The antenna being used must be one that is for UHF and VHF.

Antenna Tips:

· Not all antennas are equal in performance. One is made by a company called Digi-tenna, their “metro” model performs well and you can find them online. https://www.amazon.com/Digitenna-DUV-M-HIBAND-DIGITAL-ANTENNA/dp/B003ODBQD0/ref=sr_1_3?ie=UTF8&qid=1522330892&sr=8-3&keywords=Digitenna

· Another antenna we have found to be effective is made by a company called “Antennas Direct”. It has a “Figure 8” shape for UHF and straight rods for VHF. Antennas Direct also recommends their ClearStream 1MAX, ClearStream 2MAX or ClearStream 4MAX HDTV antennas based on their range. https://www.antennasdirect.com/store/ClearStream-2MAX-Indoor-Outdoor-TV-Antenna.html

· It is best to place the antenna outside, with proper lightning protection; Do not place the antenna on top of the TV set, as today’s TV’s produce high frequencies that could interfere with the antenna. You can mount the antenna to the roof similar to a DirecTV or DISH network dish.

· Use the signal meter on your TV or converter box to determine the best signal when positioning the antenna.

· If you can’t place the antenna outside, with proper lightning protection, then the next best location would be the attic or next to a window that faces directly to the Dillon antenna transmitting site.

· Our tower is in Dillon SC. 34°22’02.5″N, 079°19’21.1″W



