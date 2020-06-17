Maria DeBone joined the News13 team as the Digital Breaking News Reporter in June 2020.

Her degree comes from Kent State University where she graduated with a bachelor’s of science in broadcast journalism and a minor in political science.

Maria is from Pittsburgh, PA, so you will often find her rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins!

During college, she interned at KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, ABC News in Washington D.C., and WBTV in Charlotte, NC. After interning in Charlotte, she knew she wanted to move south and enjoy some warmer weather! When she’s not working, Maria enjoys hanging out at the beaches, shopping, and playing with her new kitten.

At a young age, Maria had a passion for news and knew she wanted to be a journalist. She feels so lucky to be able to do that and start her career at WBTW. She’s excited to get to know the residents of Myrtle Beach and be able to tell their stories!

If you have a story idea, you can reach out to Maria on social media or send her an email. Her Twitter is @MariaDeBoneTV, Facebook is @MariaDeBoneWBTW and email is MDeBone@wbtw.com.