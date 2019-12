Baci is our Pet of the Weekend!

She belongs to Digital First reporter Matt Fortin and his family. She lives with Matt’s family in Massachusetts.

Baci is a year-old Mini Labradoodle. Her favorite things to do are playing Frisbee and taking long walks with her mom.

Matt and his family got her when she was just seven weeks old!

Her name means ‘kisses’ in Italian.

