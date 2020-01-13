Pet of the Weekend: Meet Brandy and Macy!

Brandy and Macy have both been named Pet of the Weekend!

These pups are from Marion and their owner says they love to lounge on the couch together.

Thank you to Stephanie Calhoun for sending this photo in.

