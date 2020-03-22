Pet of the Weekend: Meet Bronco!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Bronco is our Pet of the Weekend!
He is a guinea pig up for adoption at Grand Strand Humane Society.
He especially gets along great with his friend, Bernard. He loves his veggie and is also very curious
If you have a pet you’d like featured on News13, you can fill out our form here.
