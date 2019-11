CiCi is our Pet of the Weekend!

You may remember CiCi. She was our Pet of the Weekend after Hurricane Florence.

She’s making another appearance on News13 because now she’s a new mother!

She’s proud of her Great Dane family of four boys and four girls.

They were born Nov. 15. Thanks to Jack Wright for the submission.

If you or someone you know has a pet they’d like to make a TV star, email their photos and info to pets@wbtw.com