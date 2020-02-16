Pet of the Weekend: Meet Clyde!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Clyde is our Pet of the Weekend!

Clyde is up for adoption at the Grand Strand Humane Society.

He’s a young, energetic boy who is eagerly learning new things everyday. He’s also playful toward other dogs.

Clyde is crate-trained and has never had an accident in the house. Humane society staffmembers say he would do best in a house with a big dog experience, since he is strong and is still working on leash manners.

He enjoys long walks and pleasing his handler once he is focused. His foster mom is willing to do meet and greets with a few days notice.

You should head to the Grand Strand Humane Society to fill out an application if you are interested in adopting Clyde.

And if you or someone you know has a pet that should be featured on News13, just fill out our form online or send us an email at pets@wbtw.com

