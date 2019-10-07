Elvis is our Pet of the Weekend!
He is a Bloodhound dog, but his owner says he’s just one big baby.
Elvis weighs in at 120 pounds.
Thanks to Terry Wilhelm for sending in these photos.
If you want to see your dog featured on News13, just send photos and a short description to news@wbtw.com
- Pet of the Weekend: Meet Elvis!
- Dog finds owner year after gas explosion separated them
- Man airlifted to Grand Strand ER after diving into Waccamaw River, hurting neck
- Caught on camera: Deer crashes through salon window
- MBPD: Woman charged after throwing man’s luggage into ocean while he bought her beer