Pet of the Weekend: Meet Elvis!

About Us

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Elvis is our Pet of the Weekend!

He is a Bloodhound dog, but his owner says he’s just one big baby.

Elvis weighs in at 120 pounds.

Thanks to Terry Wilhelm for sending in these photos.

If you want to see your dog featured on News13, just send photos and a short description to news@wbtw.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: