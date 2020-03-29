MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Gus is our Pet of the Weekend!
He is a senior dog up for adoption at the Grand Strand Humane Society.
GSHS says he is a great boy and will steal your heart!
If you or someone you know has a pet they’d like featured, you can fill out a form here.
Latest Headlines
- President Trump says ‘social distancing’ guidelines extended 30 days to April 30
- A cool down and some rain this week
- Pet of the Weekend: Meet Gus!
- Volunteers help sew medical masks for Tidelands Health
- Texas Governor orders self-quarantine for anyone traveling into state from Louisiana