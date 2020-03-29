Breaking News Alert
Pet of the Weekend: Meet Gus!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Gus is our Pet of the Weekend!

He is a senior dog up for adoption at the Grand Strand Humane Society.

GSHS says he is a great boy and will steal your heart!

If you or someone you know has a pet they’d like featured, you can fill out a form here.

