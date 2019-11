Hazel is our Pet of the Weekend!

She’s a five-month-old Pembroke Welsh Corgi who lives in Conway.

Hazel loves being outdoors playing with her best friend, a German Shepherd. She also loves to travel.

And clearly, she’s a natural in front of the camera!

If you or someone you know has a pet they’d like to make a TV star, email their photos and info to pets@wbtw.com