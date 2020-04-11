Breaking News Alert
Weather Alert Day For Monday

Pet of the Weekend: Meet Jack!

About Us

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WTBW) – Jack is our Pet of the Weekend!

He’s got many sides- sweet, sneaky and playful, according to his owner.

Thanks to Jack and Johann Myers for the submission.

If you or someone you know has a pet they’d like featured, you can fill out a form here.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories