MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WTBW) – Jack is our Pet of the Weekend!
He’s got many sides- sweet, sneaky and playful, according to his owner.
Thanks to Jack and Johann Myers for the submission.
If you or someone you know has a pet they’d like featured, you can fill out a form here.
Latest Headlines
- Pet of the Weekend: Meet Jack!
- April 11 is National Pet Day!
- Spotty showers Easter Sunday with severe weather possible Monday morning
- Darlington County authorities identify two dead in murder-suicide
- Small business gives back to first responders, health care workers during coronavirus with immune-boosting syrup