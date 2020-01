MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Little Bisquit is our Pet of the Weekend!

She is an eight-month-old Beagle from Timmonsville. Little Bisquit is full of puppy energy, smart and loves to play.

Thank you Lee Godwin for sending in these photos.

If you would like to have your pet featured on News13, send photos and information to pets@wbtw.com.