Pet of the Weekend: Meet LouLou Petunia Harris!

LouLou Petunia Harris is our Pet of the Weekend!

As you can see, she’s already getting ready for Christmas.

Catherine Harris sent us these photos and says LouLou even has her own Instagram page!

𝗠𝗼𝗺: 𝗦𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗮 𝗡𝘂𝘁𝗰𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗲𝗿 🎄 𝗟𝗼𝘂𝗟𝗼𝘂: 𝗢𝗸𝗮𝘆 𝗢𝗸𝗮𝘆 𝗢𝗸𝗮𝘆… 𝗗𝗼𝗻’𝘁 𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗧𝗶𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗹 𝗶𝗻 𝗮 𝗧𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗹𝗲, 𝗜’𝗺 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗹𝗹! 🎄 𝗠𝗼𝗺: 𝗗𝗼𝗻’𝘁 𝗯𝗲 𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗼𝗻 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗡𝗶𝗻𝗻𝘆 𝗠𝘂𝗴𝗴𝗶𝗻𝘀 🎄 𝗟𝗼𝘂𝗟𝗼𝘂: 𝗗𝗼𝗻’𝘁 𝗕𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗲 𝗜’𝗺 𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗺𝗮𝘀 𝗠𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗰! 🎄 . . . . . #lifeasloulou #christmas #pawleysisland #pawleysislandsc #pawleys #onlypawleys #ilovepawleysisland #poodlesofinstagram #poodle #poodles #tdbank #beach #elf #christmastime #buddytheelf #photography #photooftheday #dogsofinsta #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogoftheday #dogs #dogstagram #doggo #beachlife #coastalliving #elfontheshelf #family #tdbankdog #instagram

If you or someone you know has a pet they’d like to make a TV star, email their photos and info to pets@wbtw.com

