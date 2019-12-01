Pet of the Weekend: Meet LouLou Petunia Harris!

LouLou Petunia Harris is our Pet of the Weekend!
As you can see, she’s already getting ready for Christmas.
Catherine Harris sent us these photos and says LouLou even has her own Instagram page!
If you or someone you know has a pet they’d like to make a TV star, email their photos and info to pets@wbtw.com
