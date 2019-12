MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Maggie is our Pet of the Weekend!

She was adopted in 2011 from Waxxamaw Animal Rescue Mission in Conway.

She’s a nine-pound Toy Poodle-Terrier mix.

She waited over a year to find her ‘furever’ home.

Thanks to Jenn Cribb for sending in these photos of Maggie.

If you would like to have your pet featured on News13, send photos and information to pets@wbtw.com.