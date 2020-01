MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Max, Zoey and Chase have all been named Pet of the Weekend!

They’re rescued Golden Retrievers from two of our local rescues.

The pups are from Conway and their owners say they’re true to their breed. They love to retrieve tennis balls and swim in the pool.

If you would like to have your pet featured on News13, send photos and information to pets@wbtw.com.