Pet of the Weekend: Meet Max!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Max is our Pet of the Weekend!

Max was rescued by his owners three months ago from the Grand Strand Humane Society.

His owners say Max has a mind of his own and even talks back sometimes!

