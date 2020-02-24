Pet of the Weekend: Meet Max!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Max is our Pet of the Weekend!
Max was rescued by his owners three months ago from the Grand Strand Humane Society.
His owners say Max has a mind of his own and even talks back sometimes!
If you have a pet you’d like featured on News13, you can fill out our form here.
