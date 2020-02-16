Pet of the Weekend: Meet Mr. Magoo!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Mr. Magoo is our Pet of the Weekend!

He’s available for adoption at the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Mr. Magoo is described as a total love and he walks pretty well on a leash. The humane society believes he is 9-years-old.

If you’re interested in adopting him, head to the Grand Strand Humane Society to fill out an application.

