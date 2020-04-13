Breaking News Alert
Pet of the Weekend: Meet Olive!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Olive is our Sunday Pet of the Weekend!

He is a Red Throat Conure Parrot.

His owners say he loves a small piece of cheese in the morning!

