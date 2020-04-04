Pet of the Weekend: Meet Sauer!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Sauer is our Pet of the Weekend!

His owners Suzie and Frankie Armstrong say Sauer is tired of being inside and wants to go to the dog park.

We’re not sure if he got there yet, but dog parks in Myrtle Beach are open as of Saturday.

Good luck getting those dogs to social distance, though.

