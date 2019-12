Tickle is our Pet of the Weekend!

Tickle is a Chihuahua who loves to run and look for treats his owners hide for him.

Tickle is very photogenic and loves posing for photos. He also loves sweaters because he is not a fan of the cold.

Thanks to Sandy Atkinson for the submission.

If you’d like to see your pet featured on News13’s Pet of the Weekend segment, send in a photo or two and a description of your pet to news@wbtw.com.