Pet of the Weekend: Meet Tiffany!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Tiffany is our Pet of the Weekend!

She is a rescue from a local shelter. Tiffany is a 10-year-old Collie mix and has the sweetest personality.

She loves everyone she meets and just about everyone loves her too! Her owners say she has advanced degrees in nap taking and she can sleep anywhere, but preferably on a pillow.

If you or someone you know has a pet they’d like featured on News13, you can fill out this form.

Latest Headlines