Our Pet of the Weekend is Waffles!

Waffles is a domestic shorthaired cat up for adoption at the Grand Strand Humane Society.

He loves to play and nap on your lap.

Waffles is in a foster home with his siblings- pancake, bacon, biscuit and muffin. They’re also all up for adoption.

If you or anyone you know has a pet that would like to be featured on Pet of the Weekend, you can email us photos and information about your pet at pets@wbtw.com.