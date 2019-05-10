Tropical Storm Ana made landfall in Myrtle Beach five years ago

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Tropical Storm Ana was an early season storm that impacted the Carolinas five years ago.

Ana made landfall just after sunrise in Myrtle Beach on May 10, 2015. Winds were sustained at 45 mph at landfall with gusts in the 50s and 60s. Winds slowed from Ana’s maximum sustained winds of 60 mph as the storm weakened on approach to land.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, the storm dumped over six inches of rain from in North Myrtle Beach and over 4 inches in Georgetown. Ana’s strongest wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph from Little River to Cherry Grove Beach resulted in large surf and moderate to severe beach errosion.

The storm continued to weaken as it moved north into North Carolina and up the East Coast.