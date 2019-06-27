Advanced Dental of Florence

Visit a Comfortable & Compassionate Dentist in Florence

At Advanced Dental Center, Dr. Joe Griffin and our other dentists want you to keep your smile for life! We make it possible by offering dental care that is convenient, comfortable, and affordable.

We’ve been operating at the same Florence, SC dental office location for more than 23 years! We are in an office Dr. Joseph Griffin built with his father. During that time, we’ve doubled in size – and we’re still growing! We’re proud that our community selected us as best dentist in SCNow’s “Best of the Pee Dee” awards in 2015, 2017, and 2018.

In addition to Florence, SC, we serve the nearby communities of Darlington, Sumter, Hartsville, Marion, Lake City, and Pamplico. To schedule an appointment at Advanced Dental Center, call our Florence, SC dental office at 843-420-2513.