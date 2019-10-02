Amazing Race Auditions

AUDITION FOR THE AMAZING RACE ON CBS & WBTW!

When:

1 – 5PM Saturday, November 2, 2019

Where:

The Man Show at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center

2101 North Oak Street, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Audition for The Amazing Race in sunny Myrtle Beach during the WBTW News 13 Man Show at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. There will be plenty to do and see for everybody at The Man Show, so encourage your family and friends to attend. Admission is free!

Fill out a release form at the auditions, or download a copy and bring it with you.

Download Release Form

Questions? Email rkite@wbtw.com