Building a House with America’s Home Place

The house building process may seem daunting at first, however from your initial free consultation with one of our professional Building Consultants to the production stages of the custom home building process we will be available to answer questions, and provide you with the quality customer service you deserve.

This process includes selecting a plan and making modifications. Once you have gained pre-qualification and signed a contract to begin the house building process you will have to choose options and selections and review preliminary plans and discuss these changes within a pre-construction meeting. Upon reviewing the customized components of your final plans and the construction loan closing takes place the job starts.

Select Your House Plan

The first step to building your new home is designing it to fit your lifestyle and budget. Through a series of questions, your Building Consultant will help you determine which floor plan best suits your unique needs.

Make It Your Own

Now that you have the perfect plan, your Building Consultant will help you add all the special touches that make your home uniquely yours. Hardwood floors, granite counter tops, fireplaces with stacked stone, brick, or granite, can all be added at this point. At America’s Home Place, it’s one stop shopping. You’ll find everything you need to make your house your home right here in our Design Gallery.

So What’s It All Going To Cost?

When all the special touches have been added and the site improvements have been estimated, your Building Consultant will give you the final cost to build your new home.

Sign The Building Agreement

So you love the plan and you love the price. You sign the agreements and our teams go to work making your dream home a reality!

Site & Pre-Construction Meetings

Meet with our Project Manager at your site to position your home and determine site preparation costs. Then you’ll have a final meeting to cross the t’s and dot the i’s before we begin construction.

Building Your Home

From site preparation, foundation, and framing through mechanicals, interior and exterior finishes, every step is quality-assured by your Project Manager.

The Big Day

HOORAY! Your new home is ready. We deliver the keys!

