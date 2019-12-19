Arbor Landing at Pawleys is one of the newest additions to the Ridge Care community of senior living residences located throughout the southeast. Ridge Care was co-founded in 1997 by our current Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Dickerson, and Executive Vice President, Sam Hooker, and has grown to 16 locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia. It is our utmost goal to provide you and your loved ones with first-class service, from independent living to specialized memory care.

From our first location to our newest one on Pawleys Island, we have designed each community with the understanding that one-size-fits-all-care doesn’t really fit anyone. When you choose Ridge Care for yourself or your loved one, you are choosing a pioneering company that has changed how senior living communities are designed and approached. Living at a Ridge Care community means that you have access to all levels of care and service in one campus. Take comfort in knowing that we will provide care that respects the individuality and independence of every resident.