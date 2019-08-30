Around Town: Banditos Cantina Celebrates One Year Anniversary with Labor Day Weekend Events

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Celebrate this Labor Day weekend at Banditos Cantina for its one year anniversary bash going on Friday through Sunday!

FRIDAY: Happy Hour from 4pm-6pm with awesome food & drink specials and FREE NACHO BAR! DJ Deuces playing from 4pm-close.

First 50 people receive a free Banditos coozie.

SATURDAY: Welcome back CCU! Saturday Night Banditos welcomes back Coastal Carolina Students with a Back to School themed costume contest! Dress like your favorite Teacher, CCU student, or Mascot and win a $100 Banditos Gift Card. Drink & Food specials going all night! FREE NACHO BAR during Happy Hour!! DJ on Patio from 4pm-close.

SUNDAY: Banditos Beach Bash – Luau style! Costumes highly encouraged! Surfside Groove will be playing Steel Drums from 12pm-4pm. DJ will be playing the best hits from 4pm-close. Food & Drink Specials all day and night with a FREE NACHO BAR from 4pm-6pm. You don’t want to miss this event on the Ocean.

Banditos Cantina is located at 1410 Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.