Around Town: Book Your Next Event On-board Island Time Cruises

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – If you’re looking for a unique event space, look no further! Island Time Cruises is new to Myrtle Beach and already filling up dates!

Open year-round and equipped for 150 people seated, Island Time Cruises put the FUN in function by combining event space with entertainment for an unforgettable experience!

Guests can also book a sightseeing, sunset, or special event cruise. Entertainment is provided on all cruises along with a snack bar, dance floor, and two levels to choose the best views along the Intracoastal Waterway.

Corporate outings, birthday parties, reunions, weddings, meetings and more! Let Island Time Cruises help you create a dinner or sightseeing cruise for your group! Leave the conference rooms behind and enjoy the water!

Located at 141 Fantasy Harbour Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina 29579, United States

843-503-4677 ; carri@islandtime-cruises.com

Information provided by Island Time Cruises