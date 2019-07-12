Around Town: Charles Bach Wonders Show

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Charles Bach Wonders is a new magic & illusion show for all ages filled with dance, comedy and grand illusion. See the show this summer at Broadway at the Beach.

Experience a show of magic, dance, comedy & grand illusion in the heart of Broadway at the Beach. Witness some of the world’s most impressive Las Vegas style grand illusions LIVE. Charles Bach Wonders Magic Show is a family-friendly show for all ages. It’s more than a magic show though, it’s a magical experience with beautiful costumes, incredible dancers, giant puppets, colorful lighting and of course great MAGIC! Guests can meet and greet the performers after the show and kids can purchase their very own magic set to shock their friends and family.

International Illusionist Charles Bach has taken his Wonders to 55 countries around the world, has appeared on the hit show Penn & Teller Fool Us, and performed for years at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and at the Magic Castle in Hollywood. His magic shows will amaze you and fill you with Wonder!

Get your tickets for Wonders! – A Magical Experience, exclusively at Broadway at the Beach now through August 31st!

Call 843-286-5003 for reservations or stop by the box office.

Shows are daily at 7:00pm (excluding Sunday), and Tuesday/Thursday at 4:00pm. Pricing ranges from $10 to $32.

The Wonders Theatre is at the previous Imax building across from Joe’s Crab Shack inside of Broadway at the Beach.

Information provided by Charles Bach Wonders.