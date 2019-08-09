Around Town: Dave and Buster’s Half Priced Games

Breaking News Alert
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Right now Dave and Buster’s has half priced games every day from 10am – 12pm and all day on Wednesdays.

At Dave & Buster’s you can play hundreds of the hottest new arcade games in the Million Dollar Midway and win tickets for epic prizes. Try its mouth-watering, chef-crafted creations in its American restaurant. From wings to steaks, it’s got whatever suits your appetite.

Locals receive half priced games year-round on Wednesdays.

Dave & Buster’s premium bar features innovative cocktails, impressive wine selections, and 20+ beers! Watch your team on one of the massive HDTVs with epic stadium sound that surrounds you from every direction in the sports bar.

Invite all your friends or coworkers for an unforgettable party or event! Dave & Buster’s works with every size and budget to make planning easy so you can focus on the FUN!

Join the Rewards program and get $10 Free Game Play (with purchase of $10 game play) just for joining! Sign-up at: https://www.daveandbusters.com/rewards

