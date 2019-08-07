Around Town: Detrick’s Car Wash

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Support the Boys & Girls Club this Saturday, August 10th by visiting one of the four Detrick’s Car Wash sites. The local, family owned and operated business is donating a portion of their proceeds as a way to give back to the community.

The three minute car wash is a full experience to enjoy complete with colorful lights, a conveyor belt, and both digital and personal customer service. Stay after your wash to finish the job with their free vacuums, mat machine, and complimentary towels/cleaning spray.

Highway 501
Myrtle Beach

2089 Highway 501, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

detrickcarwash03@gmail.com

(843) 839-3305

Hours: EVERY DAY 8:00am-8:00pm

Dick Pond
Road

2261 Dick Pond Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29575

detrickcarwash03@gmail.com

(843) 650-8648

Hours: EVERY DAY 8:00am-8:00pm

North Myrtle
Beach

1604 Hwy 17 N, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

detrickcarwash03@gmail.com

(843) 663-WASH

Hours: EVERY DAY 8:00am-8:00pm

Murrells
Inlet

509 Garden City Connector, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

detrickcarwash544@gmail.com

(843) 357-WASH

Hours: EVERY DAY 8:00am-8:00pm

Head to Detrick’s Car Wash for more information.

