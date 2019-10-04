Around Town: Dillon Battle of the Bands

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – The Dillon High School Band Booster Club is hosting the 15th Annual Dillon Battle of the Bands competition tomorrow, October 5th at the Dillon Memorial Stadium. Events are scheduled to begin at 2:00p.m.

In the past, more than 25 high school bands from across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina have competed. Several college bands throughout the Southeast also have performed in exhibition. This event attracts more than 4,000 spectators and participants.

The mission is to promote Music and Music Education throughout the Dillon community and surrounding areas by fostering an environment, which allows for healthy competition among competing marching bands and encourages development of character through the pursuit of excellence in music. This event also serves as a recruiting tool for HBCU bands and is a venue for observing some of the best high school talent in the country. The 2019 Dillon High School Band Senior Class received more than $500,000 in scholarship money this year!

Currently it’s the only marching band competition in the state that caters to the traditional or HBCU style marching bands and adjudicates bands in the standard categories of music, marching, and overall effect. There is no other competition within a 100-mile radius that continuously draws the number of spectators, competing high school bands, and collegiate bands, as does the Dillon Battle of the Bands.



Information provided by Dillon Battle of the Bands.