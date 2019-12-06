Around Town: Downtown Christmas Magic in Florence

FLORENCE (WBTW) – Head out to the third annual Downtown Christmas Magic celebration in Florence tonight (December 6th) from 6pm to 9pm!

Snow is in the forecast and folks are invited to bring their families and little ones out to enjoy Downtown Florence’s kick off of the holiday season with free hot cocoa and marshmallow roasting stations, live holiday entertainment, free ice skating, ugly sweater contest, decorated downtown storefronts, the Jingle and Mingle kids area filled with holiday crafts and games, a meet and greet with Santa Claus & Mrs. Claus, holiday gift market, a giant arctic slide, music and light show and more!

Admission is FREE!

There’s tons of surprises in store this holiday season in Downtown Florence.

Located on the 100th block of W. Evans Street and the 100th block of S. Dargan Street in Downtown Florence.