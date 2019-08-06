Around Town: Last Week for Brookgreen Gardens’ Summer Music Festival

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Saturday, August 10th is the last day to enjoy Brookgreen Gardens’ Summer Music Festival at the Azalea Concert Field.
Enjoy evening concerts under the oaks at the Brookgreen Gardens Summer Music Festival and experience the gardens late!
Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Bring a chair, grab a spot, relax and enjoy some of your favorite music.
Featuring local and regional favorite bands and food trucks.
Concerts are free with garden admission. No picnics, outside food or drink allowed. Refreshments will be available for purchase at the concert and local food trucks will be providing a variety of cuisines to enjoy! See chart below for schedule of bands and food trucks!
*performers subject to change without notice
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
|8/7
|8/8
|8/9
|8/10
|Unsafe Space BandInlet Affairs
|Paul Grimshaw BandAustin’s
|Kid Drew BandThe Gnosh Pit
|Trip Rogers BandLet’s Ride BBQ