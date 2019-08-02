Around Town: Locals Appreciation Month at The Carolina Opry

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s Locals Appreciation Month for The Carolina Opry. Horry and surrounding counties will get tickets for just $19.95 for the month of August.

Shows are at 7:00pm Monday through Saturday. The Locals Discount applies to both The Carolina Opry and Time Warp Shows. For tickets, just call the box office at 843-913-4000. You will need to present your local ID when checking in.

The Carolina Opry is located at 8901 North Kings Highway
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572.

For more information and details on the shows, head to http://www.thecarolinaopry.com.

