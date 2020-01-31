Around Town: Monster Jam at the Florence Center This Weekend

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Head out to the Florence Center this weekend for Monster Jam!

Monster Jam is adrenaline-charged family entertainment featuring some of the most recognizable trucks in the world including Grave Digger, Max-D, and many more. Our world-class drivers push these perfectly engineered Monster Jam trucks to their limits in Freestyle, 2-Wheel Skills and Racing competitions that promise to put families on the edge of their seats in this unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable event!

FEATURING* Grave Digger, Scooby-Doo, Bad News Travels Fast, Dragon, Monster Mutt Dalmatian, Barbarian, Stinger Unleashed, Pretty Wicked, and more! *trucks/drivers subject to change

3 Show Times:

Friday, January 31st at 7:00pm

Saturday, February 1 st at 1:00pm* and 7:00pm

at 1:00pm* and 7:00pm Pit Party at 10:30am*

*Must have Pit Pass and 1pm Event ticket to enter Pit Party.

Pit Party (Available for Saturday 1:00pm) The Monster Jam® Pit Party provides unprecedented access to the Monster Jam trucks and drivers. This unique experience in the world of motorsports gives you access to see the trucks up close, take pictures, meet the drivers and get their autographs.

Find out more at monsterjam.com

To Purchase tickets

1. Visit www.ticketmaster.com

2. Florence Center Box Office

TICKET INFORMATION:

Tickets start at $15.00.

*Additional fees may apply.

Pit Passes are $15 and are sold separately. Available for Saturday 1pm performance only. Admission ticket along with Pit Pass required for entry.