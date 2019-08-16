Around Town: Save The Date for KISS Tribute, Mr. Speed, Coming to The Carolina Opry Oct. 6th.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – MR. SPEED: KISS Tribute will be live at The Carolina Opry Theater for one night only on October 6, 2019 at 7:00pm. Tickets are on sale now. To buy tickets call 800-843-6779, or visit The Carolina Opry box office at 8901 North Kings Highway

Myrtle Beach, SC 29572.

For more than two decades, MR. SPEED: KISS Tribute have wowed crowds with their performance of legendary KISS classics! In 2012 MR.SPEED stood toe to toe against over 200 KISS tribute bands from all over the world. In the end they were crowned “The Best KISS Tribute Band in the World” at the Hard Rock Casino in Las Vegas. This distinction was awarded to them by none other than Tommy Thayer of KISS.

In April of 2014 MR.SPEED brought Season 3 of “The World’s Greatest Tribute Bands” on AXS TV to a rocking finale. Their performance was broadcast into over 40 million homes placing MR.SPEED into the public conscience on an international level unlike ever before.