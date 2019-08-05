Around Town: The #1 Bruce Springsteen Tribute Live at The Carolina Opry for One Night Only

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Bruce In The USA: The #1 Tribute to Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band will be live at The Carolina Opry Theater, for one night only on August 25th at 7:00pm.

Bruce In The USA is much more than just another tribute… This high-energy musical experience is a note-perfect and visually accurate recreation of a Bruce Springsteen & The E St. Band show.



The Bruce In The USA Band consists of seasoned world class professional musicians. The show has hosted musicians from such acts/bands as Queen/Paul Rogers, Meatloaf, Blue Oyster Cult, Hall and Oats, Joe Cocker, The Ojays, Aretha Franklin, David Cassidy, The Temptations, Slash… and so many more. This high end, powerhouse band has taken this genre of performance art to a whole new level, making it the World’s #1 Tribute to the E Street Band’s musical legacy.



To millions of diehard fans around the world, it’s Springsteen’s marathon, party-like performances that have elevated him to hero status. Bruce’s legendary concerts (in the largest arenas) sell out within hours of their announced sale. For those even lucky enough to get a ticket, there was nothing that could ﬁll the aching void in between Bruce’s long-awaited tours… until now….

Tickets are on sale now. To buy tickets call 800-843-6779, visit www.TheCarolinaOpry.com or visit the box office at 8901 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572.