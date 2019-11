DILLON, SC (WBTW) - The Dillon High School Band Booster Club is hosting the 15th Annual Dillon Battle of the Bands competition tomorrow, October 5th at the Dillon Memorial Stadium. Events are scheduled to begin at 2:00p.m.

In the past, more than 25 high school bands from across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina have competed. Several college bands throughout the Southeast also have performed in exhibition. This event attracts more than 4,000 spectators and participants.