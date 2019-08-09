Around Town: Experience The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – SkyWheel Myrtle Beach was the first observation wheel of its kind in the United States when it opened on May 20, 2011. Standing 200-feet above sea level, the SkyWheel gives you a whole new perspective of all the beauty the Grand Strand has to offer.

Your flight begins when you enter one of the 42 climate controlled and fully enclosed gondolas. Open all year long, you are always sure to enjoy a relaxing and comfortable flight, no matter the temperature outside. It’s one of the best things to do in Myrtle Beach!

Pricing is $14 for adults, $9 for children, and angels (those 2 years old and under) are free.

Discounts are available for locals, military, and seniors.

The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel opens daily at 11am with closing times changing throughout the year.

Located at the heart of the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, the SkyWheel is an unforgettable experience that soars 20 stories above the Atlantic Ocean both day and night! Each flight is a unique experience for children and adults of all ages.

The SkyWheel is not a carnival ride, but a modern, safe observation wheel. Guests enjoy three to four revolutions. The SkyWheel is fully wheelchair and scooter accessible.

Board the VIP flight to experience a whole new level of excellence, with first-class service in the VIP Gondola. Once inside your VIP Gondola, you and up to three fabulous guests can lounge on Ferrari leather seats while taking in the views through the glare-free glass, and glass-bottom floor. Your photo ops will double because being a VIP means your flight time is doubled! To commemorate your VIP experience, SkyWheel will send you home with a photo for the group so you can forever cherish your memories!

Pricing for all of these perks is only $50 for adults. Special children VIP packages are available as well for $35 (with the purchase of an adult VIP). Kiddo VIPs get a cool souvenir bag, a bottle of ice cold water, and fun SkyWheel goodies!

