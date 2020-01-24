Around Town: Three Special Events This Weekend at the Carolina Opry

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Carolina Opry is hosting an array of upcoming special performances and events. This weekend, there is one per night: Purple Xperience, Symphonic Sinatra, and Confederate Railroad with Pure Magic scheduled for the following week.

PURPLE XPERIENCE

Marshall Charloff & The Purple Xperience will take the stage of The Carolina Opry Theater for one night only, January 24, 2020.



Lead singer, Marshall Charloff, not only styles the magic of Prince’s talent in an uncannily unmatched fashion with his appearance, vocal imitation, and multi-instrumental capacity on guitar and piano, but Marshall has performed nationwide fronting world-class symphonies in most major cities in the US and Canada. including teaming up with the famous jazzman Marcus Anderson (New Power Generation, 3rd Eye Girl sax player) in Raleigh, NC to perform with the North Carolina Symphony Orchestra.



The Purple Xperience is a five-piece group hailing from Prince’s birthplace, Minneapolis, MN. They have been touring around the country since it’s inception in 2011 by Dr. Fink and front-man Marshall Charloff – bringing the greatest and most authentic production of Prince and The Revolution in the world to audiences of all generations. Since 2011 Purple Xperience has entertained well over 300 thousand fans and has shared the bill with The Time, Cameo, Fetty Wap, Gin Blossoms, Atlanta Rhythm section, and Cheap Trick.



Marshall Charloff & The Purple Xperience will be live at The Carolina Opry Theater, for one night only, on January 24, 2020 at 7:00pm. Tickets are on sale now. To buy tickets call 800-843-6779, or visit the box office.



SYMPHONIC SINATRA

Symphonic Sinatra is the ultimate Frank Sinatra experience live in concert. With breathtaking stage charisma, sparkling blue eyes, and a velvet baritone voice, Brian Duprey elevates tribute shows to a whole new level. When Brian Duprey sings Frank Sinatra classics, those listening might swear they were hearing Ol’ Blue Eyes himself. At least that’s what happened to Frank’s own daughter, Nancy Sinatra, when she first heard Brian’s voice on the Howard Stern Show.

As the lead actor in the hit musical, “The Rat Pack is Back,” Brian spent 10 years perfecting his craft in Las Vegas and in over 200 Performing Arts Centers and Casinos across the country. His lead role and creative development of the show built a 48 state tour and secured of title of Best Tribute Show of Las Vegas in 2014.

Showered with awards and recognition for his live and recorded performances, Brian Duprey had his big break on FOX TV’s “Performing As,” where he won top prize by portraying his idol, Frank Sinatra. Brian has been featured on CSI Las Vegas, The History Channel, NBA All Star Jam, and the hit movie Get Him To The Greek. He also opened for the likes of Paul Anka and the cast of HBO’s Sopranos and wowed specials guests like Steve Wynn at The Smith Center in Las Vegas.

Symphonic Sinatra will be live at The Carolina Opry Theater, for one night only, on January 25, 2020 at 7:00pm. Tickets are on sale now. To buy tickets call 800-843-6779, or visit the box office.

CONFEDERATE RAILROAD

Confederate Railroad first rolled onto the national country music scene in the early 90s with its unique style and sound. Headed by founder and frontman Danny Shirley, the former backup band for both David Allan Coe and Johnny Paycheck got their big break by signing with Atlantic Records. The first single from their debut album (“Confederate Railroad”) was “She Took It Like A Man”. It went to No. 26, a preview of what was to come. “The next two singles, “Jesus and Mama” and “Queen of Memphis” went to the top of the charts. Three more huge hits followed, “Trashy Women”, “When You Leave That Way You Can Never Go Back”, and “She Never Cried”.



“Trashy Women” would lead to a Grammy nomination and become their signature song. That album with six hits and nearly three million sales brought Confederate the Academy of Country Music’s Best New Group Award in 1993 as well as numerous nominations from the Country Music Association and the British Country Music Foundation. The second album, “Notorious”, produced one of the group’s most popular songs “Daddy Never Was the Cadillac Kind” which became a No. One video as well. “Elvis and Andy” and “Summer in Dixie” would further establish the Railroad as one of the most versatile acts in the business.



Confederate Railroad will be live at The Carolina Opry Theater, for one night only, on January 26, 2020 at 7:00pm. Tickets are on sale now. To buy tickets call 800-843-6779, or visit the box office.

PURE MAGIC STARRING THE WAGSTERS.

From the groundbreaking producer and director that introduced live entertainment to Myrtle Beach over 30 years ago, Pure Magic is an entirely new production starring The Wagsters. The Wagsters bring magic, amazement, comedy and drama together with captivating card tricks, confounding disappearing acts and even some silly sleight of hand.

With a charm and wit that is truly contagious, this illusionary duo has already won many hearts. Voted Magicians of the Year by Myrtle Beach Herald, The Wagsters have been featured as a special act of Gilmore’s Thunder and Light show and The Carolina Opry Christmas Special over the last two seasons and were so well received that Gilmore saw an opportunity for a feature show. Gilmore said, “This is the sort of intimate magic show that every family loves and Myrtle Beach has had a void in this area of entertainment. It’s the best kind of good clean family fun. The Wagsters are young, charming and talented, their star will rise quickly. People of all ages love this appealing and compelling show.”

Pure Magic will be live at The Carolina Opry Theater on January 31, 2020 at 7:00pm. Tickets are on sale now. To buy tickets call 800-843-6779, or visit the box office.

Information provided by The Carolina Opry.