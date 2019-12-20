Around Town: Tickets on Sale for Travis Tritt Live at The Carolina Opry

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – An Evening with Travis Tritt will be live at The Carolina Opry Theater, for one night only, on January 19, 2020 at 7:00pm.

Thirty years after Travis Tritt launched his music career, the Grammy award-winning artist continues to sell-out shows and stay true and relevant to Country music fans across the globe. A Marietta, Georgia native, Travis Tritt is dubbed one of “The Class of ‘89,” which included Country music superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson; all of whom dominated the charts in the early ‘90s. Among his eleven studio albums and numerous charted singles are nineteen Top 10 hits, including “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde,” “Here’s A Quarter” and “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive.” His three-decade career has produced millions in album sales, two Grammy award wins and multiple No. 1 singles on the Country radio charts.



Enjoy a special evening with CMA and Grammy award-winning country artist, Travis Tritt. Experience this rare opportunity featuring the multi-platinum artist in an intimate solo-acoustic setting where his powerful voice and his guitar are the subject of the spotlight. An up-close and personal event punctuated by personal stories and anecdotes about his life and musical influences. Performing some of his biggest hits, including “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “It’s A Great Day to Be Alive” and “Best of Intentions;” the Grand Ole Opry member will bring his award-winning songs to life and leave the audience with a truly memorable experience.

Head to thecarolinaopry.com for tickets and more information.

Information provided by The Carolina Opry.